The Outpost
The site slopes in three directions; it is a desert knoll. Linear forms, assuming they are long enough, will inherently emphasize the shape of the landscape by contrasting a level parapet with the sloping topography. The home is a simple collection of rectangular pods linked by a covered exterior path. Each pod can be turned on or off – living, sleeping or working. This perspective on using energy only when needed is underscored with a 13.7 kW rooftop photovoltaic array.
The program included a lap pool. This linear element finds directional purpose in its alignment with the 6 million year old Papago Peak six miles away and the center line of the main entry door!
Who doesn’t relate to the old barn, the wood ruin? There is a beautiful honesty in relinquishing architecture to the uncompromising reality of nature. If the intentions are sincere the architecture will only get better.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.