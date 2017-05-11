The Old Barn Worton Farm

The Old Barn at Worton Farm is a marriage of new and old, incorporating a 18th century barn which appears in the Domesday Book into the design of a new two storey house. As with any project where existing and new structure are combined there were a number of engineering challenges to be overcome in order to create a building which met modern day requirements whilst being sympathetic to the building’s history.

Architect: Waind Gohil + Potter Architects Photography: Anthony Coleman Photo of The Old Barn Worton Farm modern homeView Photos

Architect: Waind Gohil + Potter Architects
Photography: Anthony Coleman

Credits

Architect
  • Waind Gohil + Potter
Photographer
  • Anthony Coleman

Overview

Location
  • Worton, Maryland
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)