This contemporary home was in desperate need of updating. With the help of interior designer Katie Waronker, we gave it an open floor plan with new large Fleetwood sliding doors and bi-fold window to take advantage of the view overlooking downtown Los Angeles. The all new custom kitchen cabinets are in a white lacquer finish with Calcutta Marble counter tops and 2" fumed oak planks that make up the island top. New white oak flooring throughout the house adds just a touch of warmth to the bright open spaces. A large white oak pivot door with transom accent the high entryway ceiling and brass light.