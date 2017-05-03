The Monolith
A dark monolith;
Absorbs all surrounding light,
Welcoming you home.
Built in 1977, this NW Contemporary was restored to reveal retro attributes & incorporate modern conveniences. Original mid-century cone fireplace is the focal point of the living room. Open floor plan, functional and spacious kitchen, thoughtfully concealed storage solutions, 3 outdoor decks & a private yard.
The front of the Monolith is framed by granite and basalt rock walls and features clear cedar siding, Sherwin Williams Tricorn Black painted wood siding, and Sherwin Williams Tomato red custom painted Clopay garage door.
The Monolith features many angles and a tiered garden.
The rear of the Monolith highlights more of the house's angles with the custom Hogwire railing on the patio.
The slope of the Monolith's backyard gives it a bit of a treehouse effect.
Original drum fireplace and views of shipping canals.
Before the transformation
The inner light of the Monolith.
The kitchen features quartzite counter tops and custom cabinets by Semihandmade