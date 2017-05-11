With an extensive renovation, a 1960 Albert Frey hotel gets an age-appropriate facelift with lots of vintage appeal.

It had been nearly 30 years since the Monkey Tree Hotel had welcomed its last guest when New Yorkers Kathy and Gary Friedle fell in love with the getaway.

Designed by Albert Frey, one of the fathers of desert modernism, the Monkey Tree was a popular destination for celebrities including Bob Hope, JFK and Marilyn Monroe, and Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz when it opened in 1960. The Palm Springs hideaway shuttered in 1988, and was rebranded under a series of different names. When Kathy and Gary found it for sale in 2015 and made the move to the California desert, they decided to restore the hotel to it original midcentury glamour—and its original name.