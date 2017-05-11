This perfectly connected family holiday home, with its U-shaped configuration, sits unobtrusively within the native coastal environment of the Mornington Peninsula. Seven modules that house three bedrooms, a playroom and open-plan living space with a centerpiece of a double-sided fireplace surround a central courtyard deck.

Full-height windows facing the inner courtyard create a pleasing outlook that incorporates glimpses between the kitchen, meals and living areas and the playroom. This transparency helps create a relaxed holiday environment within this modular home design.

The house is appropriate in its coastal bush environment, with an exterior palette of dark-stained timber with contrasting natural timber and galvanised steel.