The McCarthy Project
We revitalized this 1972 Jon Condoret design with a full-house renovation from top to bottom designed by Linton Architects and decorated by Robin McCarthy. We switched the locations of the kitchen and dining room, adding a folding door unit out into the new screen porch for a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor eatery. The ceilings were covered in popcorn texture, so the sloped sections got new tongue and groove pine stained clear, and the flat sections got a new layer of 1/4" sheetrock. We added cable railings to the loft and new steel stairs with exposed white oak treads, installed bluestone in the foyer, and added a wine cellar with frameless glass in the new dining room where the mudroom used to reside. The new kitchen boasts Statuario marble counters, custom cabinetry, open white oak shelving, top of the line gourmet appliances, and a new folding door from LaCantina out into the new screen porch. The basement had an insane mural painted and drop tile office ceiling, so we scrapped everything and added industrial HVAC, engineered white oak flooring, and painted the existing floor joists and subfloor white to make the ceiling pop to showcase the original design. We added a new entry to the master bedroom through the living room built-ins, creating a vestibule with stairs, and added a cedar spa to the master bath. Jon Condoret was a huge part of the modernist house movement in NC, and we hope this project brings more attention to the one-of-a-kind work he has done throughout our state. See more of Jon's work here: www.ncmodernist.org/con...
Exterior front of this Jon Condoret beauty designed and built in 1972 for Mary Anderson and renovated by Actual Size Builders in 2018.
New white paint with black trim helps the original beam and roof design shine bright from the front of the home.
Exterior right of home.
We switched the location of the kitchen and dining room, adding subway tile, custom painted cabinets, Statuario marble counters, white oak shelves, and tongue and groove pine ceiling.
We lost two doors and a window, and installed this massive folding door unit from LaCantina, creating a seamless flow from indoor to outdoor eatery.
The basement had an insane mural painted on the walls and a drop tile ceiling, so we cleaned it all up, adding industrial ducting for HVAC and painting the beams to show off those bad boys. Painted 1st floor joists and subfloor make the ceiling a focal point rather than something to hide. Engineered white oak for flooring.
We added a door, replaced a few broken-seal units, and added tongue and groove pine ceiling and beam wrap to this 2-story living room with loft.
Underneath the loft is host to a wood-burning fireplace and sitting area. We removed a wall of built-in bookcases and created a vestibule and new entrance to the master suite.
Dogues.
Old terracotta tile was replaced with PA Bluestone, a new front door lets more light inside the foyer, and a rickety metal spiral stair was replaced with custom exposed wooden tread stairs from LR Custom Fabrication with steel stair carriage and cable railings from Custom Steel.
Exterior right of house near carport and side entry into new mudroom.
New cable railings from Custom Steel on the loft showcase this beautiful living room with tongue and groove pine ceilings. 2-story wood-burning fireplace is original to the house.
This kitchen is magnificent.
Stairs leading to loft.
Exposed stair treads from LR Custom Fabrication and steel stair carriage and cable railings from Custom Steel.
We swapped the location of the dining and kitchen, and converted the existing mudroom into a wine cellar with frameless glass and storage for 750 bottles.
Master bath with frameless glass tile shower and cedar spa unit from Sunlighten.
New tile shower with frameless glass door in Jack&Jill bath.
View from loft down to living.
New kitchen with Statuario marble counters, open hanging white oak shelves from LR Custom Fabrication, custom cabinets, and top of the line appliances under a tongue and groove pine ceiling.
Credits
- Linton Architects
- Robin McCarthy