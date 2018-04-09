We revitalized this 1972 Jon Condoret design with a full-house renovation from top to bottom designed by Linton Architects and decorated by Robin McCarthy. We switched the locations of the kitchen and dining room, adding a folding door unit out into the new screen porch for a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor eatery. The ceilings were covered in popcorn texture, so the sloped sections got new tongue and groove pine stained clear, and the flat sections got a new layer of 1/4" sheetrock. We added cable railings to the loft and new steel stairs with exposed white oak treads, installed bluestone in the foyer, and added a wine cellar with frameless glass in the new dining room where the mudroom used to reside. The new kitchen boasts Statuario marble counters, custom cabinetry, open white oak shelving, top of the line gourmet appliances, and a new folding door from LaCantina out into the new screen porch. The basement had an insane mural painted and drop tile office ceiling, so we scrapped everything and added industrial HVAC, engineered white oak flooring, and painted the existing floor joists and subfloor white to make the ceiling pop to showcase the original design. We added a new entry to the master bedroom through the living room built-ins, creating a vestibule with stairs, and added a cedar spa to the master bath. Jon Condoret was a huge part of the modernist house movement in NC, and we hope this project brings more attention to the one-of-a-kind work he has done throughout our state. See more of Jon's work here: www.ncmodernist.org/con...