My love for the minimalistic design style and my desire to plan and live in such a residential environment has made me, the designer of this apartment, and my family, face a debilitating question:

What do we really need in our living environment?

And so A 120 square meter garden apartment in the center of Israel caused our family change the culture of our consumption habits and adopt minimalism as a way of living.

As the owner of the house, and as an interior design studio based in Israel, I decided to examine whether it is possible to maintain a dynamic family life in a meticulous and minimal space.

The complex process, long and not simple, combines the analysis of living habits while emphasizing the smallest details. but above all the importance of willingness to be honest with yourself and free from social influences.

Once we understood what each family member's living habits are, what we really needed (and not one thing beyond) and what we can separate from, I was able to start working on the design concept, planning and distribution of the new space.

As an enthusiastic admirer of the minimalism trends I examined the Japanese and Scandinavian design culture. Both are known for their fine and meticulous minimalism, but I also took into account that the consumption habits in Israel are very different from the consumption habits in these countries. While Israelis enthusiastically embraced the excessive consumption habits of the West, in Denmark minimalism is a way of life for all intents and purposes.

Still, both in Denmark and in Japan, families are living and maintaining a dynamic life just as in Israel. If so, the need for a functional living environment does not necessarily contradict such meticulous design as minimalism.

With the understanding that there is no room for mistakes I was required to create a storage solution for each and every item the family needed. Thus, every cabinet, niche or shelf plays a precise and clear role and Every detail knows its place, therefore there is no spare room for anything else - this forces us to examine our shopping habits again and again, knowing any new purchase will come at the expense of something else. At first it sounded a bit impossible for us to maintain, but we were surprised to find that living in a neat and orderly space creates a sense of satisfaction and fullness.

The design concept is also influenced by the culture of minimalism, the idea was to create an airy space that simulates levitation - in order to let go of the distraction and move freely with clear mind and new thought.

The characteristics of the Scandinavian color palette in monochromatic shades are expressed in the form of the gray concrete floor and thin white iron windows - these were designed with minimal partitions, thus allowing the central space to be flooded with natural light.

In order to avoid a feeling of too sterile a space, we took care of a recurring theme in a variety of oak-shaped elements that create a gentle warmth.

The slim library in the living room is influenced by both the Scandinavian and Japanese streams and combines storage and a small work area. The idea of ​​not placing a living room table I got from Japanese culture, although most of them have an element that simulates a living room table but is low and their seating culture is on the floor. This made space feels even more airy and hovering and in our daily lives we felt it was more useful to us.

The bedroom doors were designed with integrated iron and glass, and thus enabling the natural light from the living room penetrate and illuminate the northern and darker side of the apartment.

