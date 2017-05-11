The Lisboans

By
The Lisboans
View Photos

$181 per night

Apartment2 guests
Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Book This

The Lisboans are passionate about many things: life, love, laughter, and Lisbon.

We’re all about sharing our time and our city with whomever drops by to pay us a visit. Because we really take pride in where we live. From our apartments to our street to our neighbourhood. Even a grumpy old woman carries a smile in her pocket and you will find most people will go out of their way to make you feel at home. Which is how they already feel. Lisbon has the gift of changing you.

She can make you want to give a stranger a warm hug even on a hot day give you a sense of belonging the moment you start exploring her streets, and even the ocean turns into a river just to flow alongside her.

Text Courtesy of The Lisboans

Modern home with Exterior. Photo of The LisboansView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, and Table. Photo 2 of The LisboansView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Table Lighting, Night Stands, and Bed. Photo 3 of The LisboansView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Night Stands, and Wall Lighting. Photo 4 of The LisboansView Photos
Modern home with Hallway. Photo 5 of The LisboansView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Wall Oven, Pendant Lighting, White Cabinet, and Drop In Sink. Photo 6 of The LisboansView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Bookcase, Light Hardwood Floor, Rug Floor, and Sofa. Photo 7 of The LisboansView Photos
Modern home with Exterior. Photo 8 of The LisboansView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Bookcase, Light Hardwood Floor, Sofa, Table Lighting, End Tables, Rug Floor, and Chair. Photo 9 of The LisboansView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Tile Roof Material, and Apartment Building Type. Photo 10 of The LisboansView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen and White Cabinet. Photo 11 of The LisboansView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Bookcase, Sofa, Chair, Rug Floor, Light Hardwood Floor, and Table. Photo 12 of The LisboansView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Light Hardwood Floor, Table, and Pendant Lighting. Photo 13 of The LisboansView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Pendant Lighting, Rug Floor, Table, Chair, and Light Hardwood Floor. "We’re all about sharing our time and our city with whomever drops by to pay us a visit," say the homeowners, "because we really take pride in where we live—from our apartments to our street to our neighborhood. Even a grumpy old woman carries a smile in her pocket and you will find most people will go out of their way to make you feel at home." Choose from several impeccably-designed apartments in this charming vacation rental in the center of beautiful Lisbon. Photo 14 of The LisboansView Photos

"We’re all about sharing our time and our city with whomever drops by to pay us a visit," say the homeowners, "because we really take pride in where we live—from our apartments to our street to our neighborhood. Even a grumpy old woman carries a smile in her pocket and you will find most people will go out of their way to make you feel at home." Choose from several impeccably-designed apartments in this charming vacation rental in the center of beautiful Lisbon.

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Rug Floor, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, and Wall Lighting. Photo 15 of The LisboansView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Photographer
  • Rodrigo Cardoso

Overview

Location
  • Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
    • Structure
  • Apartment
    • Style
  • Modern