The Lisboans are passionate about many things: life, love, laughter, and Lisbon.

We’re all about sharing our time and our city with whomever drops by to pay us a visit. Because we really take pride in where we live. From our apartments to our street to our neighbourhood. Even a grumpy old woman carries a smile in her pocket and you will find most people will go out of their way to make you feel at home. Which is how they already feel. Lisbon has the gift of changing you.

She can make you want to give a stranger a warm hug even on a hot day give you a sense of belonging the moment you start exploring her streets, and even the ocean turns into a river just to flow alongside her.

Text Courtesy of The Lisboans