Situated two hours northwest of Montreal, in the Laurentians, this 3,000 sq. ft. home is characterized by its open concept main floor and easy access walk-out basement.

The wrap-around balcony encourages the occupants to step outside and enjoy the natural view of the Laurentians. Indoors, they continue to breathe easy in the completely open-concept main floor. The sense of peace comes from a combination of the open floor plan and the 15’ ceilings above the living and lounge space. The floor to ceiling black aluminum windows allow light to completely flood the social spaces of the main floor and highlight the elegantly simple furnishings of the home. The main floor boasts primarily white furnishings, accented with natural wooden and sandy tones that complement the natural forest outside. Most notably, the kitchen stands out on its own, with its quartz Caesarstone countertop and black walnut natural tone cabinets. The polished concrete flooring that supports this floor is radiant and emits heat as necessary for comfort in the chilly Canadian winter months. The master bedroom has arguably one of the best views in the house and a personal walk-out balcony that allows occupants to completely immerse themselves in it.

Descending into the walkout basement, guests may find themselves seated in the supplementary lounge space or in one of the two additional bedrooms available in the home. The walkout to the outdoors is an excellent complement to the balcony of the main floor. Guests can now venture outside, unrestricted and as far into the woods as desired.