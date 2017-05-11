Set across five handsome Victorian townhouses, The Laslett is more home than hotel, with rooms that look and feel as though they could be straight out of a stylish friend’s townhouse. The Laslett is less than a minute from Notting Hill Gate underground station and perfectly placed to tap into the local scene.

The dynamic ground floor at The Laslett is more neighbourhood hangout than hotel lobby - incorporating a curated British library, walls of art, the Henderson bar and coffee shop, and a permanent pop-up of curated curios by Jerome Dodd of Les Couilles Du Chien.