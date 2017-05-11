The Laslett

By
The Laslett
View Photos

$235 per night

Room2 guests
London, England, United Kingdom
Book This

Set across five handsome Victorian townhouses, The Laslett is more home than hotel, with rooms that look and feel as though they could be straight out of a stylish friend’s townhouse. The Laslett is less than a minute from Notting Hill Gate underground station and perfectly placed to tap into the local scene.

The dynamic ground floor at The Laslett is more neighbourhood hangout than hotel lobby - incorporating a curated British library, walls of art, the Henderson bar and coffee shop, and a permanent pop-up of curated curios by Jerome Dodd of Les Couilles Du Chien.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Structure
  • Hotel

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell