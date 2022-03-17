The Hudson, aptly named as a nod to its birthplace, is a vintage 1948 Vagabond. This 23' home on wheels has aged gracefully with all the charm and character acquired from her youth. Beautifully renovated to meet the needs for modern day living without sacrificing the classic vintage style. Thoughtfully rebuilt to include a spa-like bathroom, residential size bed, built-in bookshelves and charging stations, plenty of storage and a full kitchen. Full-time living is a comfortable reality in the Hudson.