This classic 1967 early Sea Ranch house underwent a significant remodel to celebrate it's fiftieth birthday. Located on a hillside with panoramic views to the pacific ocean the site transitions from meadow to forest. The wedge shape reflects the wind shaped trees and shrubs that surround the house and offers sunsets 365 days of the year, weather permitting. The original floorpan was opened up to create a new open kitchen, dining and living room. A new courtyard and hot tub area was created on the Leeward side of the house so outdoor living could be enjoyed even on windy days. The most dramatic views the house offers are the nights when a full-moon sets over the Pacific.