The House in Harutzim
The House in Harutzim

In the township of Harutzim, on a long rectangular plot, Ravit Dvir architecture planned and designed a house with a double central space with a green patio area at its heart. The owners sought to build a new and modernist house, including a slate roof, a 260 sq.m. on a narrow plot of land.

Ravit Dvir architecture designed the building using clean, clear and simple lines, integrating materials such as wood, iron, light-colored plaster and dark windows. These combined with the slate roof frame the exterior as if it was a picture looking inward to the house.

According to the municipality’s requirement for two-family homes, this house was only partially connected to its neighboring townhouse--thus creating a visual separation between the two buildings that, while sharing a wall, highly differ in character.
The front door to this home is located on the depth of the lot, and includes a large window that faces into the kitchen. The door opens to a patio garden filled with greenery that allows natural light to enter the house. The plan and function of the front door creates a separation of spaces while maintaining a strong visual connection between them.
The ground floor includes a dining area, a kitchen and living room that face a large backyard. The front of the house includes a service area, a study and a family room. The heart of the home, however, is the kitchen, in which a large cooking island is situated. It overlooks the open space as well as the double space that connects the two floors of the house. A steel staircase rises from the double space and leads the visitor to the second floor where the bedrooms are located. A steel bridge alongside a library connects the parents’ wing to the children’s wing.
The façade facing the street is quiet and reserved. Its bottom part is covered with wooden slats that conceal the windows of the service area. In the back façade, a large scale window with a thick rim overlooks the backyard. The sides of this window are characterized by folded glass that creates a light and breezy appearance. In the yard, a floating pergola made of steel and wood creates a visual separation between the floors-- above it is the large vitrine of the parents’ section while below there is a wooden deck that is used for lounging and hosting.
The yard is spacious and contains a variety of vegetation and flora, a herb garden and a spacious lawn where the children can run and play.


Architecture: Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Home styling: Ravit Dvir & Ron From
Photography: Oded Smadar
www.dvir.co.il

Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design installed windows and kept furnishings scarce to open up The House in Harutzim. This cobalt blue bench offers a sweeping view of the inner courtyard.

Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design installed windows and kept furnishings scarce to open up The House in Harutzim. This cobalt blue bench offers a sweeping view of the inner courtyard.

