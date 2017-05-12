Located in the heart of Williamsburg, The Mill Building, formerly the Hinds & Ketcham lithography factory, was converted into artists’ lofts in 2009, with original architectural elements preserved. JIDK, a New York City-based interior design firm, later collaborated with the current owner of the Guttman Loft for over three years, transforming the top floor loft from a raw space into an upscale yet comfortable family home with a roof deck.

Ways a hip yet homey aesthetic was achieved include:

Visual Impact: The first visual punch when you enter the space is immediate and strong - you enter into the main living space that holds the kitchen, dining area, and living room with double height ceilings, a skylight, exposed wood columns and beams, and a large David Weeks pendant suspended over the dining room table. The effect is carried throughout the 2,250 square-foot loft.

Maintaining Brooklyn Charm: Special care was taken to create a family loft that was true to its past and had an authentic Williamsburg atmosphere. Beams and columns were kept visible, exposed brick walls were maintained, and the original fire door was incorporated into the bathroom design.

Expanding Up: As part of the renovation, the entire roof structure of the unit was reinforced to accommodate usage of the area. JIDK created a bulkhead and interior staircase as well as replaced windows in the kitchen, adding natural light into the previously unlit back area. A substantial hot tub and kitchen were also installed on the 1,600 square-foot roof deck.