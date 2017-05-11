Fahed + Architects is a multidisciplinary architecture practice with branches in Kochi and Dubai. With a new branch in Bali, Fahed + Architects is now trying to spread it wings out and learn more about the local building materials, craftsmanship and building techniques of Bali. The designs of Fahed + Architects strive for tranquility and calmness by space, light and structural order. Architectural expressions are distilled to capture the spiritual essence of ‘place’. Its architecture and interiors are inspired by the cultural and climatic nuances of its context integrating landscape, water- courts and air ways, engendering sensuous engagements with the elements. Project displays sensitivity to the inherent beauty of natural material expressed through clarity in construction details and elemental architectural expression.

A uniquely attractive 7400 square feet residential building standing out boldly in an exquisitely landscaped flat terrain with a sloping roof that gives the feeling of a flying form about to soar up to the skies. The design concept tries to give form to the “new liberating architecture style” ie. the evolution of traditional Kerala buildings to the current age. The uniquely inverted roof structure in this design gives it a “neo-contemporary” approach with a fresh perception of the traditional roof. This residence is a single storey four bed room unit located on a 1.35 acre property designed around the landscape.

Fahed + Architects aims to promote eco-architecture, investing more in terms of research and new approaches in the field of sustainability. The firm believes in strong visual connectivity to the infinity and a very close-to-earth design approach. This residence is an excellent example of sustainable architecture where the stress has been on the use of vernacular materials and local artisans’ skills. The most commonly available local materials viz.wood and stone have been used extensively all over the house.

This unit is self sufficient in terms of its power with its entire electricity requirements met through solar power. The solar panels placed on the gutters along the sloping roofs generate adequate power for everyday use. The use of LED fixtures have contributed in reducing the overall power consumption thereby aiding self sufficiency with the solar power generated. Passive lighting systems have resolved the entire lighting as well as helped in reducing the costs of electricity.