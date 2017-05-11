The Flying House
Fahed + Architects is a multidisciplinary architecture practice with branches in Kochi and Dubai. With a new branch in Bali, Fahed + Architects is now trying to spread it wings out and learn more about the local building materials, craftsmanship and building techniques of Bali. The designs of Fahed + Architects strive for tranquility and calmness by space, light and structural order. Architectural expressions are distilled to capture the spiritual essence of ‘place’. Its architecture and interiors are inspired by the cultural and climatic nuances of its context integrating landscape, water- courts and air ways, engendering sensuous engagements with the elements. Project displays sensitivity to the inherent beauty of natural material expressed through clarity in construction details and elemental architectural expression.
A uniquely attractive 7400 square feet residential building standing out boldly in an exquisitely landscaped flat terrain with a sloping roof that gives the feeling of a flying form about to soar up to the skies. The design concept tries to give form to the “new liberating architecture style” ie. the evolution of traditional Kerala buildings to the current age. The uniquely inverted roof structure in this design gives it a “neo-contemporary” approach with a fresh perception of the traditional roof. This residence is a single storey four bed room unit located on a 1.35 acre property designed around the landscape.
Fahed + Architects aims to promote eco-architecture, investing more in terms of research and new approaches in the field of sustainability. The firm believes in strong visual connectivity to the infinity and a very close-to-earth design approach. This residence is an excellent example of sustainable architecture where the stress has been on the use of vernacular materials and local artisans’ skills. The most commonly available local materials viz.wood and stone have been used extensively all over the house.
This unit is self sufficient in terms of its power with its entire electricity requirements met through solar power. The solar panels placed on the gutters along the sloping roofs generate adequate power for everyday use. The use of LED fixtures have contributed in reducing the overall power consumption thereby aiding self sufficiency with the solar power generated. Passive lighting systems have resolved the entire lighting as well as helped in reducing the costs of electricity.
The most successful effort in sustainability is the use of natural light and air. In its opened up form, ie. with all its doors and windows opened up, it blends into a perfect continuum with the pristine surroundings. The interior spaces are well ventilated, shaded and protected from heat by the roof and double glazed openings, cutting down the energy use significantly. The totally glazed living room has completely openable/ foldable/ pivoted windows giving it an absolutely open to nature ventilation.
Most of the spaces in the residence have the luxury of viewing the sky above and ground beneath simultaneously. This visual connectivity, supplemented by the presence of lush greenery and water was a key component of the design conception and process. The glazed walls that rise from the lintel to the high roof facilitate an extended sky view from within giving the resemblance of wide opened eyes marveling at the sky expanse.
Another most noteworthy feature is the well thought out design of the rainwater harvesting system which captures 100% of the rainwater that falls on the extensive 12000 square feet roof surface. During rains, the water is collected in the single central gutter where-from it flows down in the form of waterfalls, gargoyles and other attractive outlets and is finally channeled around the house where it is made to naturally percolate to the ground, thereby recharging the ground water table. There is an extensive network of subterranean channels around the site which is allowed to percolate to the ground. This intelligent arrangement goes a long way in replenishing the ground water in this area.
The planning follows the traditional Kerala architectural concept of the three block unit – "trishala", with a public and private zone separated by a swimming pool. The design encloses a swimming pool right in the center of the house which contributes to the aesthetics and at the same time helps in evaporative cooling thus influencing the micro climate of the area -- a truly desirable attraction in the hot humid climate of Kerala. The large overhangs provide good shading thereby moderating the direct impact of summer sun and monsoon storms.
The roofing system is a multi-layered composite one which has external aluminium and internal timber. Wooden planks and MS rafters enveloped by wood beneath the roof yields an inherent dynamism to the ceiling. The openings beneath the roof generate a play of light and shadow on the ceiling plane. Large overhangs that hang down from the roof cuts the direct light and helps reduce the solar gain through the clear.
The wall between the main entrance and the dining area has an attractive feature. Here acrylic rods have been inserted across the thickness of the wall. The two sides of the wall are covered with end faces of these rods. When there is a light source on one side of the wall the other side displays a dramatic effect of optical light play.
Most of the walls are made up of openable/foldable/pivoted/fixed glass walls thus letting natural air and natural light flood every corner of the house. This has helped in reducing the need for artificial lighting loads drastically. The house remains well lit by natural light even up to 7 p.m., especially in summer months.
Credits
- Fahed + Architects