By Erwin A&D
The Fillmore Duplex
An Airbnb dream, this modern duplex is located in the hip Garfield neighborhood near downtown Phoenix.

Designed by architect & developer William Erwin, AIA this unique property features two 1,100 SF (2) bed (2) bath units. Erwin A&D and the general contractor Beckett Construction partnered on the development delivering a product that is contemporary and cost conscious.

Situated in a historic district populated with bungalows, pyramid cottages, and a diverse mix of housing typologies, the architect collaborated with neighbors early in the design process. The goal was to create a building that sparked interest, respected scale, and positively contributed to the fabric of the neighborhood.

