An active, retired couple who love the great outdoors designed a home with astonishing views of the valley and surrounding forest. Built with one main floor and a walkout basement, the home’s high ceilings, and expansive living space have been designed with simple, practical, and yet extremely eye-catching architecture. Features also include a large, open-plan kitchen and dining room, plus a car port.

“We were first charmed by the flexibility that the BONE Structure construction system offered. We were facing issues with a terrain with a big slope, not a problem with BONE Structure. We were looking for a large open and well-lit room with floor to ceiling windows and without columns, again not a problem. And what could be said about the BONE Structure team… A customer service like no other.” - Client