This isn't a home, but a hopeful contender for Dwell Outhouse of the Day. This is an off the grid outhouse constructed by my girlfriend, our friends, and me over two months. We purchased the 10 acres of redwood, oak and madrone nearly a year ago, as a place to commune with friends and and to try our hand at various construction and design projects. This pit toilet bathroom is a 10 x 10 cube, clad in vertical cedar siding that's been treated with Scandinavian pine tar to achieve the black color and preserve the exterior in the damp coastal climate. The recessed exterior is raw wester red cedar.