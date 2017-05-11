The Clifton

After a thoughtful remodel, a boutique hotel outside of Charlottesville, Virginia, is now inviting guests to embrace its luxurious dosage of Southern charm.

There is no doubt The Clifton has had a fascinating past. Originally built in 1799, the historic 100-acre estate once belonged to Thomas Jefferson’s son-in-law, Thomas Mann Randolph Jr. Husband to Jefferson’s oldest daughter, Martha, Randolph was a senator, delegate, and governor of Virginia, and used the land as an outpost for trade up and down the Rivanna River.

Since the mid-1980s, the 1,850-square-foot historic building has operated as the acclaimed inn, The Clifton. Due to a recent change of ownership, however, the interiors have been beautifully revamped by Blackberry Farm Design to give the space a more contemporary aesthetic.

After a change of ownership, the historic inn was shut down temporarily for a cosmetic refresh by Blackberry Farm Design.

After a change of ownership, the historic inn was shut down temporarily for a cosmetic refresh by Blackberry Farm Design.

The walls throughout The Clifton were painted in Farrow & Ball's Stone Blue, and the trim was gussied up with the complementary shade of Stiffkey Blue by Farrow & Ball.

The walls throughout The Clifton were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Stone Blue, and the trim was gussied up with the complementary shade of Stiffkey Blue by Farrow & Ball.

In the foyer, Phillip Jeffries' tranquil blue Fade Sea Spray wallpaper gives a subtle nod to the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains, which guests have views of from the property.

In the foyer, Phillip Jeffries’ tranquil blue Fade Sea Spray wallpaper gives a subtle nod to the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains, which guests have views of from the property.

Off the foyer, what was originally the check-in area for guests was turned into a swanky lounge, featuring a round "sociable sofa," upholstered in Kravet Verbier Diamond fabric in Leaf/Teal.

Off the foyer, what was originally the check-in area for guests was turned into a swanky lounge, featuring a round "sociable sofa," upholstered in Kravet Verbier Diamond fabric in Leaf/Teal.

In the lounge, banquettes are upholstered in Lee Jofa's Saranac Cord fabric in gold.

In the lounge, banquettes are upholstered in Lee Jofa’s Saranac Cord fabric in gold.

The most hands-on part of the inn's facelift happened in the bar and adjacent lounge area, where the front desk was removed and the bar was elongated. A new bar-back was constructed out of wood shelving and supported by copper piping.

The most hands-on part of the inn’s facelift happened in the bar and adjacent lounge area, where the front desk was removed and the bar was elongated. A new bar-back was constructed out of wood shelving and supported by copper piping.

The Library, which serves as a dining room at the inn, was given a bold color scheme. The walls and paneling were painted in Farrow & Ball's Stiffkey Blue, and the ceiling was given a lighter shade. The Dallas Chandelier from Arteriors adds a sleek, contemporary edge to the space.

The Library, which serves as a dining room at the inn, was given a bold color scheme. The walls and paneling were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Stiffkey Blue, and the ceiling was given a lighter shade. The Dallas Chandelier from Arteriors adds a sleek, contemporary edge to the space.

In the Library, built-in bookcases and a long banquette (upholstered in Kravet's Versailles Velvet fabric, color E25600) were installed on the far side of the room.

In the Library, built-in bookcases and a long banquette (upholstered in Kravet’s Versailles Velvet fabric, color E25600) were installed on the far side of the room.

Before the inn opened in 1985, the veranda was an open-air front porch, with guests arriving from the river side of the property. However, in 1985 the porch was enclosed and the back of the house became the entrance.

Before the inn opened in 1985, the veranda was an open-air front porch, with guests arriving from the river side of the property. However, in 1985 the porch was enclosed and the back of the house became the entrance.

The original carriage house was transformed into a bridal suite that now has three guest rooms.

The original carriage house was transformed into a bridal suite that now has three guest rooms.

Inside, large windows and vaulted ceilings create a bright and cheery atmosphere.

Inside, large windows and vaulted ceilings create a bright and cheery atmosphere.

The neighboring garden cottage originally was Randolph's law office. This space shares a garden with the old carriage house.

The neighboring garden cottage originally was Randolph’s law office. This space shares a garden with the old carriage house.

Inside the cottage are two bedrooms that have been updated with crisp white paint, new linens, and light fixtures.

Inside the cottage are two bedrooms that have been updated with crisp white paint, new linens, and light fixtures.

A stone's throw from the main inn is the 20-acre Arabella Lake and the old livery, which is now outfitted with three guest suites that have private patios overlooking the water.

A stone’s throw from the main inn is the 20-acre Arabella Lake and the old livery, which is now outfitted with three guest suites that have private patios overlooking the water.

Guest suites in the livery include cozy living areas and king-size beds that are upholstered in a rich turquoise velvet.

Guest suites in the livery include cozy living areas and king-size beds that are upholstered in a rich turquoise velvet.

A quick walk from the inn and cottages, the infinity pool and cabanas offer a quiet place to sunbath and relax.

A quick walk from the inn and cottages, the infinity pool and cabanas offer a quiet place to sunbath and relax.

