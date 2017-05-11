After a thoughtful remodel, a boutique hotel outside of Charlottesville, Virginia, is now inviting guests to embrace its luxurious dosage of Southern charm.

There is no doubt The Clifton has had a fascinating past. Originally built in 1799, the historic 100-acre estate once belonged to Thomas Jefferson’s son-in-law, Thomas Mann Randolph Jr. Husband to Jefferson’s oldest daughter, Martha, Randolph was a senator, delegate, and governor of Virginia, and used the land as an outpost for trade up and down the Rivanna River.

Since the mid-1980s, the 1,850-square-foot historic building has operated as the acclaimed inn, The Clifton. Due to a recent change of ownership, however, the interiors have been beautifully revamped by Blackberry Farm Design to give the space a more contemporary aesthetic.