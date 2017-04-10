Now offered at under $7 million, a renovation of Noyes’ Brown Residence uses architectural mimicry and contrast to sustain the late architect’s concepts.

During the 1940s and ‘50s, the Harvard Five—Marcel Breuer, John Johannsen, Philip Johnson, Landis Gores, and Eliot Noyes—conducted experiments in residential design in New Canaan, Connecticut, that bestowed the bedroom community with some 100 midcentury modern homes. Many of them have been torn down, rendering the ones that stand all the more precious. Currently on the market, the Brown Residence originally designed by Eliot Noyes and renovated by Joeb Moore & Partners Architects enjoys a sculptural quality and a deep connection to the landscape. The restored home—where, incidentally, Ang Lee’s The Ice Storm was filmed—has dropped $1,045,00 for an asking price of $6,950,000.