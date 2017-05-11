Described as a “gleaming midcentury masterpiece” by the Press Democrat on its opening day in January 2018, The Astro offers visitors to Sonoma County an affordable, urban, adventurously designed headquarters with 34 rooms and suites. Originally built in 1963, the property was born again when members of the team behind the nearby restaurant The Spinster Sisters acquired it to further develop their overlooked corner of Santa Rosa filled with makers and doers.

Thanks to a thoughtful and ambitious remodel carried out by area artists and artisans, it stands brightly in the geographic center of a world class wine, beer, wedding and cycling destination that only recently endured devastating fires.

