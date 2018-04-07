This 1960's gem in one of the most desirable locations on Squaw Peak just north of The Biltmore has been reinvented for 2018 w/ a total renovation from ground up. Beautiful limestone exterior walls carry into the inside setting the stage for this modern contemporary home featuring hickory wide-plank flooring, quartz counters, and custom walnut cabinetry. The open floor plan flows easily outdoors to a pool and over-sized balcony to view the sunsets and downtown skyline - perfect for entertaining. The master suite features a 2-way fireplace into master bath and his & hers over-sized ''Dream Wardrobe'' walk-in closets. 2nd master w/ bath compliments the split-floor plan, and a 3rd bedroom can also be the perfect office/den. Easy access to freeways or anywhere in the valley. Shown By Appt Only