The Allen House
This 1960's gem in one of the most desirable locations on Squaw Peak just north of The Biltmore has been reinvented for 2018 w/ a total renovation from ground up. Beautiful limestone exterior walls carry into the inside setting the stage for this modern contemporary home featuring hickory wide-plank flooring, quartz counters, and custom walnut cabinetry. The open floor plan flows easily outdoors to a pool and over-sized balcony to view the sunsets and downtown skyline - perfect for entertaining. The master suite features a 2-way fireplace into master bath and his & hers over-sized ''Dream Wardrobe'' walk-in closets. 2nd master w/ bath compliments the split-floor plan, and a 3rd bedroom can also be the perfect office/den. Easy access to freeways or anywhere in the valley. Shown By Appt Only
Exterior Front Features lime stone exterior walls
Back Patio Feature 2nd Story Sky-Deck
Back of home featuring Pool and Squaw Peak Backdrop
Master Bedroom Suite features pool access, 2-way fireplace, Spa Bath and His & Hers walk-in Closets
Master Bath Soaking Tub By The Fire with Walls of Glass Overlooking Pool Area
Master Suite sitting area
City Lights View From Sky-Deck Overlooking Pool
TV Area Features Walnut Cabinetry and Hickory Wood Floors
Modern Kitchen with Oversized Center Island Open to Dining and Great Room Areas with Pass-Through Serving Window to Pool Area for Entertaining
Pool Patio At Sunset
Front Foyer Features Oversized Glass Door Brings The Lime Stone Inside
Pool Bath With Oversized Glass Door For Indoor/Outdoor Shower
Grassy Area For Dogs or Kids Play Area
Open Floor Plan Provides Lots of Options With Spaces Adjacent to Kitchen
Front Patio Offers An Additional Space For Entertaining Surrounded By Lush Desert Landscaping
