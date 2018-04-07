The Allen House

By Todd Headlee
The Allen House
This 1960's gem in one of the most desirable locations on Squaw Peak just north of The Biltmore has been reinvented for 2018 w/ a total renovation from ground up. Beautiful limestone exterior walls carry into the inside setting the stage for this modern contemporary home featuring hickory wide-plank flooring, quartz counters, and custom walnut cabinetry. The open floor plan flows easily outdoors to a pool and over-sized balcony to view the sunsets and downtown skyline - perfect for entertaining. The master suite features a 2-way fireplace into master bath and his & hers over-sized ''Dream Wardrobe'' walk-in closets. 2nd master w/ bath compliments the split-floor plan, and a 3rd bedroom can also be the perfect office/den. Easy access to freeways or anywhere in the valley. Shown By Appt Only

Exterior Front Features lime stone exterior walls Photo of The Allen House modern home

Back Patio Feature 2nd Story Sky-Deck Photo 2 of The Allen House modern home

Back of home featuring Pool and Squaw Peak Backdrop Photo 3 of The Allen House modern home

Master Bedroom Suite features pool access, 2-way fireplace, Spa Bath and His & Hers walk-in Closets Photo 4 of The Allen House modern home

Master Bath Soaking Tub By The Fire with Walls of Glass Overlooking Pool Area Photo 5 of The Allen House modern home

Master Suite sitting area Photo 6 of The Allen House modern home

City Lights View From Sky-Deck Overlooking Pool Photo 7 of The Allen House modern home

TV Area Features Walnut Cabinetry and Hickory Wood Floors Photo 8 of The Allen House modern home

Modern Kitchen with Oversized Center Island Open to Dining and Great Room Areas with Pass-Through Serving Window to Pool Area for Entertaining Photo 9 of The Allen House modern home

Pool Patio At Sunset Photo 10 of The Allen House modern home

Front Foyer Features Oversized Glass Door Brings The Lime Stone Inside Photo 11 of The Allen House modern home

Pool Bath With Oversized Glass Door For Indoor/Outdoor Shower Photo 12 of The Allen House modern home

Grassy Area For Dogs or Kids Play Area Photo 13 of The Allen House modern home

Open Floor Plan Provides Lots of Options With Spaces Adjacent to Kitchen Photo 14 of The Allen House modern home

Front Patio Offers An Additional Space For Entertaining Surrounded By Lush Desert Landscaping Photo 15 of The Allen House modern home

Credits

Posted By
t
Todd Headlee
@toddheadlee
Architect
  • Jason Steele
Interior Design
  • Tyler Allen
Builder
  • Jason Steele
Photographer
  • Jessica Peterson

Overview