By Michael Sylvester
The 505 - Gorgeous Mid-Century Retreat
$380 per night

House4 guests3bd2ba
Palm Springs, California
Welcome to our light-filled post and beam mid-century Alexander home. Recent renovations have brought new life to the home including a new kitchen and bathrooms - the perfect combination of mid-century architecture with modern conveniences. Palm Springs City ID#3490

Poolside.

1956 William Krisel FAIA for Alexander Construction Company

Living and dining with vintage furnishings.

Mid-Century style with modern conveniences.

Sunset photo by Tomoko Matsubayashi

Warm summer nights by the pool.

Credits

Posted By
m
Michael Sylvester
@michaels
Architect
  • William Krisel FAIA
Landscape Design

Overview

Location
  • Palm Springs, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 1958
    • Lot Size
  • 11,000

    • Press