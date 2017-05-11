Tehama Grasshopper

By Fougeron Architecture
Tehama Grasshopper
View Photos

Tehama Grasshopper is a surprising integration of old and new elements, of competing urban forces the industrial and residential, the private and the public. -

To reconcile these disparate concepts, the building is comprised of three stories of interlocked spaces, each with a distinct personality.

With a simple and unassuming entrance, Tehama Grasshopper externally remains true to the industrial nature of the surrounding neighborhoods. The ground floor office is utilitarian in design while the second floor living area is open, with clear glass panes throughout. The connection between interior and exterior is the ultimate celebration of urban living which is why the third-floor penthouse offers breathtaking views of the city skylines.

The airy penthouse addition is the centerpiece of the design. The geometry of this sculpture object is a deliberate contrast to the grid of the existing concrete structure, like a grasshopper settled lightly on the building's surface.

Fougeron Architecture uploaded Tehama Grasshopper through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Concrete Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, House Building Type, and Butterfly RoofLine. Front facade Photo of Tehama GrasshopperView Photos

Front facade

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Butterfly RoofLine, Metal Roof Material, Metal Siding Material, and Glass Siding Material. Penthouse addition Photo 2 of Tehama GrasshopperView Photos

Penthouse addition

Modern home with Bath Room, Concrete Floor, Marble Counter, Enclosed Shower, and Undermount Sink. Master bathroom Photo 3 of Tehama GrasshopperView Photos

Master bathroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Concrete Floor, and Wall Lighting. Master bedroom Photo 4 of Tehama GrasshopperView Photos

Master bedroom

Modern home with Bath Room, Marble Counter, Drop In Sink, Open Shower, Concrete Floor, and One Piece Toilet. Master bathroom Photo 5 of Tehama GrasshopperView Photos

Master bathroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Table Lighting, Bed, Concrete Floor, and Chair. Master bedroom Photo 6 of Tehama GrasshopperView Photos

Master bedroom

Modern home with Outdoor and Gardens. Central courtyard Photo 7 of Tehama GrasshopperView Photos

Central courtyard

Central courtyard Photo 8 of Tehama Grasshopper modern homeView Photos

Central courtyard

Modern home with Bath Room, Drop In Sink, Freestanding Tub, and Concrete Floor. Bathroom Photo 9 of Tehama GrasshopperView Photos

Bathroom

Photo 10 of Tehama Grasshopper modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Marble Counter, Drop In Sink, and Concrete Floor. View of the kitchen from the staircase Photo 11 of Tehama GrasshopperView Photos

View of the kitchen from the staircase

Stairs Photo 12 of Tehama Grasshopper modern homeView Photos

Stairs

Living area Photo 13 of Tehama Grasshopper modern homeView Photos

Living area

Modern home with Chair and Concrete Floor. Living room Photo 14 of Tehama GrasshopperView Photos

Living room

Modern home with Chair and Concrete Floor. Dining area Photo 15 of Tehama GrasshopperView Photos

Dining area

Modern home with Marble Counter, Concrete Floor, and Drop In Sink. Kitchen area Photo 16 of Tehama GrasshopperView Photos

Kitchen area

Credits

Posted By
Fougeron Architecture
@annefougeron3146
Interior Design
Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Industrial
    • Year
  • 2007