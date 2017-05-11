Tap Building is a minimalist renovation located in Lisbon, Portugal, designed by Filipe Mónica. The building was originally restored in the 1950s conducted by the modernist architect Raul Chorão Ramalho, who introduced the first major typological and structural change to its original configuration. It is on top of this reality that the current intervention takes place, assuming itself as the third part of a same biography. The overlapping of layers that the excellence of the two previous interventions provided was very clear, and it became somehow natural to continue the same process.