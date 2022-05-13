A project to transform a ground floor located in the heart of the El Carmen neighborhood (Valencia) to be the artisan workshop space of a Parisian with a lot of world behind him who found in Gosende Salvado · Studio the team capable of extracting je ne sais quoi of a space that would make him reconcile his days between Paris and Valencia.

There are exciting lives that go unnoticed. Music, countries, family, culture and the perfect tea to wake up in the morning. To meet the owner of this local is to travel through France, Thailand and Greece with rock music in the background and finding objects and furniture from traces of Paris and Jalón at every step.

His taste for crafts, the taste of the authentic and good music made him connect with the architects and designers Carlos Gosende and Merxe Navarro from the first moment.

They provided him with the experience and design he needed to transform a dark, unventilated local into a workshop where he could develop his taste for cabinetmaking and enjoy his vinyl in the heart of El Carmen. Managing from the license in a protected building in the historic center of the city to the design of custom-made furniture that could make the most of the available surface and the management of the different professionals involved in the work.

For the client, this project was a way to connect with the city. The two had known each other for a long time and now he was looking for the place in it where he could enjoy his hobbies and keep his records, where to listen to music and prepare a frugal summer dinner. The first point of the Gosende Salvado studio was to help him choose the space and on Corona Street, the one with so many layers of history and great potential, they found the perfect one for him. The space, dark, almost without ventilation and humid. But he had something. Un je ne sais quoi.