The house is a triangular building, which is located in the process of construction near Lviv, Ukraine.
The architecture of the building is inherent in the traditional Ukrainian Carpathian architecture.
In the acute roof of the house there are two levels that create an attractive interior.
The style of the interior is Scandinavian-inspired, which combines warmth and comfort.

