Switchback House is a minimalist architecture project located in San Francisco, California, designed by Edmonds + Lee Architects. A loft-style flipped-plan rhythmically-organized house designed by the architects for their own family, this budget-sensitive human-scaled project wove together the architects’ deep knowledge of San Francisco’s urban context and codes with their crisp and clear material and architectural aesthetic. The designers, who have two children, needed (at least) three bedrooms and enough living space for their family to feel perfectly situated: close enough that their now-youngish children didn’t have to be sidelined into a basement or attic, but ultimately spacious enough that as they do grow up, they can become independent – from each other, and from their parents.