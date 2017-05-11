SUPERLOFTS

The Amsterdam Houthaven is a harbour along the river IJ in the western harbour area of the Dutch capital. The harbour mainly used for inland shipping, transformed most recently into a complete new residential area. Built upon seven artificial islands in the IJ river, just in the old days when timber was traded along the IJ river banks.

COLLECTIVE BUILDING

A group of residents buit Superlofts on the northern island. A collective building with 6 meter high lofts specially designed to grow with them the coming years. Building an extra room or creating more space because of changes in your family composition? Easy. The industrial architecture offers maximum flexibility. The building has communal rooftop gardens, charging docks for cars and solar panels. Superlofts fits perfectly in today’s sharing economy trend. Each resident chooses its own layout, dimension, design and budget. You can choose to built your house yourself, or to work with an architect.

BOXES

In the 6 meter high space we hang two boxes connected by a staircase and gallery. The first box and staircase create an intimate kitchen. The second box a nice low space for the piano and to watch a film. The inner windows of the boxes maintain the loft’s light and air. The living is meters high, just like the vide made by the two boxes at the loft’s entrance. You imagine yourself living in a mini hip hotel because of it’s contemporary design and vibrant colours and materials that shine in the beautiful light. Light, spatial and highly unique living in Amsterdam.