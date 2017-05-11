This run-down two-family house was converted into a comfortable home for a couple and their three small children. The basement was converted to an office / guest apartment. The existing rear yard addition was transformed into a bright play area for the children. The first floor was opened up into one floor-through living / dining / kitchen area. The second floor houses the bedrooms and bathrooms. A few intricate details were preserved throughout, most notably the classic staircase with ornamental balusters, and a stained glass skylight above the staircase. Otherwise, the design vocabulary is quite modern, and includes gray fiber-cement board cladding at the front and rear facades, oak windows, doors and floors, a streamlined kitchen and bright bathrooms.