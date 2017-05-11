Sunset Park Row House
This run-down two-family house was converted into a comfortable home for a couple and their three small children. The basement was converted to an office / guest apartment. The existing rear yard addition was transformed into a bright play area for the children. The first floor was opened up into one floor-through living / dining / kitchen area. The second floor houses the bedrooms and bathrooms. A few intricate details were preserved throughout, most notably the classic staircase with ornamental balusters, and a stained glass skylight above the staircase. Otherwise, the design vocabulary is quite modern, and includes gray fiber-cement board cladding at the front and rear facades, oak windows, doors and floors, a streamlined kitchen and bright bathrooms.
The front facade clad in fiber-cement board.
The main entry with custom awning.
The rear facade.
Rear facade detail.
Stairs from parlor floor to second floor, with original railing.
The kitchen.
Another view of the kitchen.
A restored stained glass skylight above the main staircase.
The master bedroom.
One of the three bathrooms.
Exit from basement apartment to backyard.
Credits
- Bostudio Architecture