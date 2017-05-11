Sunnyvale Eichler Remodel
My Sunnyvale Eichler feels like being on vacation while at home. Entranced with a friend's Eichler home, I set out to find one of my own in 2012. I was very fortunate to find a home wonderful layout and in original condition, and everything was replaced - windows, floors, bathrooms, kitchen, roof and yard. I love the open layout, contemporary styling, floor to ceiling windows, simplicity - and most of all - the artium! I installed a Rollamatic Roof in the atrium for year round use and added a beverage/entertainment counter. The yard was landscaped by Middlebrook Gardens, planting water tolerant native plants and designing with entertaining in mind. Now used to the openness and light of this mid-century home, I could not live anywhere else.
Updated landscaping by Middlebrook Gardens
Crystal Cabinetry and Miele appliances
The view from the family room - complete openness
A sunlit atrium with the Rollamatic Roof
The living room lets the outdoors in. Furniture by Room and Board
Looking into the dining room. The light over the table features hand blown glass pedals sitting on a glass shelf
An outdoor dream - serene and functional for entertaining guests, or just relaxing