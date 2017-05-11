My Sunnyvale Eichler feels like being on vacation while at home. Entranced with a friend's Eichler home, I set out to find one of my own in 2012. I was very fortunate to find a home wonderful layout and in original condition, and everything was replaced - windows, floors, bathrooms, kitchen, roof and yard. I love the open layout, contemporary styling, floor to ceiling windows, simplicity - and most of all - the artium! I installed a Rollamatic Roof in the atrium for year round use and added a beverage/entertainment counter. The yard was landscaped by Middlebrook Gardens, planting water tolerant native plants and designing with entertaining in mind. Now used to the openness and light of this mid-century home, I could not live anywhere else.