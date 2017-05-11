Try Dwell+ For Free

Suncrest Residence

By Heliotrope Architects
Suncrest Residence
View Photos

This new residence is located on a pristine site comprised of a mature douglas fir and pacific madrone forest, with occasional rocky clearings and several small ponds. Our clients desired a work of architecture that minimized site impacts while creating a work of architecture that utilized their favorite materials (wood and concrete) and connected them intimately with the land and the view. The home is situated where the forest gives way to a large rocky clearing with views to the sea. The structure is 'wrapped' around a prominent outcropping of rock and carefully situated to require a minimum of tree removal. The long, narrow footprint of the home allows every room a view of the sea while also retaining a strong connection to the surrounding forest.

Merit Award – AIA NW & Pacific Honor Awards, 2011

Merit Award – AIA Honor Awards for Washington Architecture, 2010

Heliotrope Architects uploaded Suncrest Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
Heliotrope Architects
@heliotrope
Builder
  • Ravenhill
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Orcas Island, Washington
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Year
  • 2009
    • Square Feet
  • 3000