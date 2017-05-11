Summers

By Amit Upadhye
Summers
Situated on the south side of the Camelback Mountain in the Arcadia district of Phoenix, lies this compact sustainable residential addition project. This original house is ranch style, 1800 sq.ft single storey, built in the 1950s out of nicely proportioned concrete masonry unit and shingle roof with a carport.
The clients approached us with a need to add a master bathroom, patio and enclosing the carport and making the house more sustainable by harvesting the natural rain water, desert landscaping and using solar energy.

Rooftop deck above master bath

Rooftop deck above master bath

New patio that floats and allows hot air to escape. Roof gutters harvest rainwater

New patio that floats and allows hot air to escape. Roof gutters harvest rainwater

New master bath cuboid extension with CMU block.

New master bath cuboid extension with CMU block.

Low window brings daylight inside the shower thru a frosted glass bench

Low window brings daylight inside the shower thru a frosted glass bench

Fabric 'eye brow' to the front yard blocks low summer sun.

Fabric 'eye brow' to the front yard blocks low summer sun.

Hot rolled steel spiral staircase juxtaposed against CMU block with glass inserts.

Hot rolled steel spiral staircase juxtaposed against CMU block with glass inserts.

Staircase, Metal Railing, and Metal Tread.
Front elevation of the house with fabric 'eye brow' and landscaped yard

Front elevation of the house with fabric 'eye brow' and landscaped yard

Front yard

Front yard

work bench with skylight and slotted glass inserts in masonry

work bench with skylight and slotted glass inserts in masonry

show bench that glows with the sunlight and diminishes as the sun traverses westward.

show bench that glows with the sunlight and diminishes as the sun traverses westward.

Custom vanity

Custom vanity

Exterior, Brick Siding Material, House Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, and Concrete Siding Material.
New patio that floats and allows hot air to escape. Roof gutters harvest rainwater

Garage work bench with skylight

Garage work bench with skylight

Doggie door at water closet

Doggie door at water closet

shower bench glowing at its lowest intensity before sunset

shower bench glowing at its lowest intensity before sunset

shower bench comes to life on solar lights after sunset

shower bench comes to life on solar lights after sunset

New patio that floats and allows hot air to escape. Roof gutters harvest rainwater

rainwater harvesting gutter detail

rainwater harvesting gutter detail

Amit Upadhye
@amitupadhye
Architect
Landscape Design
Builder
  • Stephan Mackos
Photographer

Location
  • Phoenix, Arizona
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 1950
    • Square Feet
  • 1800

    • Press