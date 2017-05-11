Summers
Situated on the south side of the Camelback Mountain in the Arcadia district of Phoenix, lies this compact sustainable residential addition project. This original house is ranch style, 1800 sq.ft single storey, built in the 1950s out of nicely proportioned concrete masonry unit and shingle roof with a carport.
The clients approached us with a need to add a master bathroom, patio and enclosing the carport and making the house more sustainable by harvesting the natural rain water, desert landscaping and using solar energy.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Rooftop deck above master bath
New patio that floats and allows hot air to escape. Roof gutters harvest rainwater
New master bath cuboid extension with CMU block.
Low window brings daylight inside the shower thru a frosted glass bench
Fabric 'eye brow' to the front yard blocks low summer sun.
Hot rolled steel spiral staircase juxtaposed against CMU block with glass inserts.
Front elevation of the house with fabric 'eye brow' and landscaped yard
Front yard
work bench with skylight and slotted glass inserts in masonry
show bench that glows with the sunlight and diminishes as the sun traverses westward.
Custom vanity
New patio that floats and allows hot air to escape. Roof gutters harvest rainwater
Garage work bench with skylight
Doggie door at water closet
shower bench glowing at its lowest intensity before sunset
shower bench comes to life on solar lights after sunset
New patio that floats and allows hot air to escape. Roof gutters harvest rainwater
rainwater harvesting gutter detail
Credits
- Amit Upadhye
- Stephan Mackos and Owners
- Stephan Mackos