Situated on the south side of the Camelback Mountain in the Arcadia district of Phoenix, lies this compact sustainable residential addition project. This original house is ranch style, 1800 sq.ft single storey, built in the 1950s out of nicely proportioned concrete masonry unit and shingle roof with a carport.

The clients approached us with a need to add a master bathroom, patio and enclosing the carport and making the house more sustainable by harvesting the natural rain water, desert landscaping and using solar energy.

