Designed at first as a large addition and remodel, then thru a long period of gestation came to be as a vibrant new build in one of Salt Lake City's historic neighborhoods. The whole project was developed around the idea of a rooftop deck. The house sits directly across the street from a great city park with expansive views to the mountains and beyond to the west desert. Most of the neighborhood is bungalows and traditional architecture. For this reason we stepped back the upper level with open and covered areas and this allows us to to at least fit in with the neighborhood - a little.....

The highlight material on the exterior is clear cedar and it repeats as the soffit on the covered area of the rooftop deck, metal fascia, stucco exterior, water-wise landscaping and large pavers hardscaping complete the exteriors. The main lounge opens up with oversize glass slider to the rear mini-yard featuring raised cortex steel planters and segmented pavers. A cool little space.

The interiors are clean and minimal. The layout is informal - almost like a large multistory loft. The centerpiece being the Poliform kitchen in white mat lacquer and featuring the new phoenix SS 1/4" top with integrated sink. There is a nice sitting area of the entry as is the dining room. We wanted the main lounge / den area to be above grade and not in the basement so we used the back half of the property to extend the footprint and get a larger feel of space.

The master suite is on the upper level. We designed and built a steel stairwell that was powder coated glossy white and used the same wood flooring as the main level for the treads. Skylights bring in natural light above the stairs and in the master bathroom and closet.

Oversize windows and glass sliding doors flood with natural light. It's really great to be up on the roof top deck with some of the neighboring trees and views over the park.



This is inside / outside living. New Century Modern.

INFILL LOT - SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE

@ SUGARHOUSE PARK

DESIGN / BUILD COMPREHENSIVE PROJECT