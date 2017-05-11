We are two architects who bought our first house and embarked on doing the renovation works ourselves as well as designing the project. We turned an old dilapidated rental property into an uplifting contemporary and functional family home, with a ground floor extension and new landscaping at the rear and front of the house. We used and exposed as many natural materials in the house as possible to express the history of a traditional brick building and integrated clever storage to maximise space and create a light and bright interior. This project has become a case study in how to embark on a self built project and has become part of our project portfolio for our own practice Space Craft Architecture. It was one of the best decisions we could have ever made. It was fascinating to witness and record the transformation from the existing state of the building to our initial drawings and design solutions as we went along while building it and seeing the fruits of our own labour. Now living in this space, we feel a meaningful connection to it because it tells our story.