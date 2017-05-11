Studio Cottage
We are two architects who bought our first house and embarked on doing the renovation works ourselves as well as designing the project. We turned an old dilapidated rental property into an uplifting contemporary and functional family home, with a ground floor extension and new landscaping at the rear and front of the house. We used and exposed as many natural materials in the house as possible to express the history of a traditional brick building and integrated clever storage to maximise space and create a light and bright interior. This project has become a case study in how to embark on a self built project and has become part of our project portfolio for our own practice Space Craft Architecture. It was one of the best decisions we could have ever made. It was fascinating to witness and record the transformation from the existing state of the building to our initial drawings and design solutions as we went along while building it and seeing the fruits of our own labour. Now living in this space, we feel a meaningful connection to it because it tells our story.
Dining / Entertainment Space
Circulations Space with Smart Storage
Kitchen Space with bespoke In-Situ Concrete Worktop and exposed original Brickwork
Kitchen Space
Garden
Living Space
Dining / Entertainment Space leading to Garden Patio
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
Bespoke Smart Storage with integrated Polished Steel Handles
Garden Materials, Concrete Bench / Gravel Ground / Timber Patio
Garden
Bespoke Joinery and exposed original Brickwork Fireplace
Evening Summer Sun penetrating into Sleeping Space
Entrance in traditional Victorian Style and Front of House Landscaping
Play of Light and Shadow penetrating through the garden fence on a summer evening
Front Entrance with Bamboo landscaping and London Stock Brick wall
Garden Fruit and Vegetable Patch
Zen Jungle Circulation Space
Credits
- Space Craft Architecture
