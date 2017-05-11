Studio Cottage

By Emel English
Studio Cottage
View Photos

We are two architects who bought our first house and embarked on doing the renovation works ourselves as well as designing the project. We turned an old dilapidated rental property into an uplifting contemporary and functional family home, with a ground floor extension and new landscaping at the rear and front of the house. We used and exposed as many natural materials in the house as possible to express the history of a traditional brick building and integrated clever storage to maximise space and create a light and bright interior. This project has become a case study in how to embark on a self built project and has become part of our project portfolio for our own practice Space Craft Architecture. It was one of the best decisions we could have ever made. It was fascinating to witness and record the transformation from the existing state of the building to our initial drawings and design solutions as we went along while building it and seeing the fruits of our own labour. Now living in this space, we feel a meaningful connection to it because it tells our story.

Emel English uploaded Studio Cottage through Add A Home.
Modern home with Dining Room and Table. Dining / Entertainment Space Photo of Studio Cottage

Dining / Entertainment Space

Modern home with Hallway and Light Hardwood Floor. Circulations Space with Smart Storage Photo 2 of Studio Cottage

Circulations Space with Smart Storage

Modern home with Kitchen and Concrete Counter. Kitchen Space with bespoke In-Situ Concrete Worktop and exposed original Brickwork Photo 3 of Studio Cottage

Kitchen Space with bespoke In-Situ Concrete Worktop and exposed original Brickwork

Modern home with Kitchen, Concrete Counter, Undermount Sink, Wall Lighting, Colorful Cabinet, and Light Hardwood Floor. Kitchen Space Photo 4 of Studio Cottage

Kitchen Space

Modern home with Outdoor, Garden, Landscape Lighting, Trees, Vegetables, Wood Fences, Wall, Hardscapes, Flowers, Raised Planters, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Shrubs. Garden Photo 5 of Studio Cottage

Garden

Modern home with Living Room and Light Hardwood Floor. Living Space Photo 6 of Studio Cottage

Living Space

Modern home with Dining Room, Pendant Lighting, Table, and Light Hardwood Floor. Dining / Entertainment Space leading to Garden Patio Photo 7 of Studio Cottage

Dining / Entertainment Space leading to Garden Patio

Modern home with Outdoor, Wood Fences, Wall, Garden, Vegetables, Raised Planters, Flowers, Shrubs, Trees, Landscape Lighting, Hardscapes, and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers Photo 8 of Studio Cottage

Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers

Modern home with Storage Room and Under Stairs Storage Type. Bespoke Smart Storage with integrated Polished Steel Handles Photo 9 of Studio Cottage

Bespoke Smart Storage with integrated Polished Steel Handles

Modern home with Outdoor and Garden. Garden Materials, Concrete Bench / Gravel Ground / Timber Patio Photo 10 of Studio Cottage

Garden Materials, Concrete Bench / Gravel Ground / Timber Patio

Modern home with Outdoor, Garden, Flowers, Raised Planters, Landscape Lighting, Wood Fences, Wall, Trees, and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. Garden Photo 11 of Studio Cottage

Garden

Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor and Pendant Lighting. Bespoke Joinery and exposed original Brickwork Fireplace Photo 12 of Studio Cottage

Bespoke Joinery and exposed original Brickwork Fireplace

Modern home with Pendant Lighting and Light Hardwood Floor. Evening Summer Sun penetrating into Sleeping Space Photo 13 of Studio Cottage

Evening Summer Sun penetrating into Sleeping Space

Entrance in traditional Victorian Style and Front of House Landscaping Photo 14 of Studio Cottage modern home

Entrance in traditional Victorian Style and Front of House Landscaping

Modern home with Outdoor, Garden, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Landscape Lighting, Vegetables, Flowers, Trees, Raised Planters, Wood Fences, Wall, and Hardscapes. Play of Light and Shadow penetrating through the garden fence on a summer evening Photo 15 of Studio Cottage

Play of Light and Shadow penetrating through the garden fence on a summer evening

Front Entrance with Bamboo landscaping and London Stock Brick wall Photo 16 of Studio Cottage modern home

Front Entrance with Bamboo landscaping and London Stock Brick wall

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Garden, Flowers, Vegetables, Raised Planters, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Hardscapes, Landscape Lighting, and Wood Fences, Wall. Garden Fruit and Vegetable Patch Photo 17 of Studio Cottage

Garden Fruit and Vegetable Patch

Zen Jungle Circulation Space Photo 18 of Studio Cottage modern home

Zen Jungle Circulation Space

Credits

Posted By
e
Emel English
@emelenglish
Architect
  • Space Craft Architecture
Interior Design
  • Space Craft Architecture
Landscape Design
  • Space Craft Architecture
Builder
  • Space Craft Architecture
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • England, United Kingdom
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2020
    • Square Feet
  • 688