This charming Spanish style home in the heart of Los Angeles came to us with much potential. Our main areas of improvement came in developing the kitchen, master suite and enhancing the features of the house that make it so charming. Using the existing features as inspiration, we added exposed beams in the main spaces, stained the wood floors, and added encaustic tiles to the kitchen and bathrooms throughout. The exterior of the home also saw an improvement. Inspired by Mediterranean design, the outside was newly landscaped and the home was repainted after applying new stucco. Right before completion, we were asked to design a nursery to welcome their first baby boy into. We finished this, along with the rest of the house, just in time for their son to make his appearance.