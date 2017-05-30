Light, space and spectacle define the design of this modern addition to a heritage home.

The design centres around a long open plan living space that is flooded with light from an elongated glazed roof section and operable angled skylights. A walkway is suspended in a double height void over the kitchen, linking the existing structure to the master bedroom and creating a feeling of space and theatre. A perforated mesh balustrade lines the walkway, allowing light through and enabling a visual connection between the ground and first floor.

The existing roof space has been transformed into a habitable area, with timber ply panels affixed to the walls and the ceiling to create a guest bedroom. The exterior is clad in zinc shingles which wrap around the angled surfaces and provide complimentary contrast to the red brick of the existing dwelling.

The old and the new sections of the house have their own distinct identities which shine independently, yet provide a sense of dynamism when the house is read as a whole.