St Joseph Beachfront Home

By Wheeler Kearns Architects
St Joseph Beachfront Home


St. Joseph Beachfront Home is a new single-family residence nestled into expansive dune grass along Lake Michigan. In response to the client’s desire for intimate living spaces, lake views, and privacy from the street, a cluster of vernacular volumes clad in soft, weathering materials are crafted to create a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for the family and guests.

The site offers two distinct environments, street side and lake side. The street-facing “neighborhood” facade is expressed with crisp black-steel, punched openings and a formal entry court. By contrast, on the lake side, floor-to-ceiling glass provides panoramic westward views to the dunes and Lake Michigan.

Horizontal shiplap wood-cladding and cedar shingles are detailed in a taut, minimal way, and are designed to both protect and weather gracefully in the constant wind coming off the lake. Instead of using local or endangered hardwood siding, an acetylated wood siding, Radiata Accoya, was selected for its sustainable, durable, and rot-resisting features. Stainless steel fasteners are used to withstand the acidity of the chosen siding.

Inside, finer finishes contrast to the weathered outside surfaces, creating warm and intimate environments. Gathering spaces, throughout the separate volumes, are all united by continuous white oak floors, ceilings and millwork. A suspended steel entry staircase features monolithic white oak treads, and a wood top-rail attached to the steel railings.

Throughout the home, inside and out, finished or exposed, wood captures the ever-changing dance of light, wind, sand and water.

Wheeler Kearns Architects uploaded St Joseph Beachfront Home through Add A Home.
Modern home with Exterior, Beach House Building Type, Shed RoofLine, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Looking West towards Lake Michigan

Looking West towards Lake Michigan

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Beach House Building Type, and Shed RoofLine. View through North Courtyard (looking South)

View through North Courtyard (looking South)

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Shed RoofLine, Beach House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. View of Outdoor pool and kitchen, looking East

View of Outdoor pool and kitchen, looking East

Modern home with Exterior, Shed RoofLine, Beach House Building Type, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Looking North into the Dining Room

Looking North into the Dining Room

Modern home with Outdoor, Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Back Yard, and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. View of Outdoor pool and kitchen, looking East

View of Outdoor pool and kitchen, looking East

Modern home with Outdoor, Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Wood Fences, Wall, and Back Yard. View from the Kitchen looking West towards Lake Michigan

View from the Kitchen looking West towards Lake Michigan

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Shed RoofLine, and Beach House Building Type. Looking North/West

Looking North/West

Modern home with Staircase, Metal Railing, and Wood Tread. Entry looking North

Entry looking North

Living Room looking North

Living Room looking North

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Medium Hardwood Floor, Sofa, and Recessed Lighting. Kitchen looking North

Kitchen looking North

Hallway looking South towards the Kitchen

Hallway looking South towards the Kitchen

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor. Kitchen looking South

Kitchen looking South

Dining Room looking South

Dining Room looking South

Kitchen looking West towards Lake Michigan

Kitchen looking West towards Lake Michigan

Modern home with Chair and Medium Hardwood Floor. Dining Room looking West towards Lake Michigan

Dining Room looking West towards Lake Michigan

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. Entry facing North

Entry facing North

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. Entry facing West towards Lake Michigan

Entry facing West towards Lake Michigan

Gallery Hall on the Second Floor

Gallery Hall on the Second Floor

Modern home with Exterior, Shed RoofLine, Beach House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and House Building Type.
Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor and Chair. Second Floor Office

Second Floor Office

Credits

Posted By
Wheeler Kearns Architects
@wheelerkearnsarchitects
Landscape Design
  • McKay Landscape Architecture
Builder
  • Norman Zielke Residential Builders
Photographer
  • Steve Hall, Hall + Merrick Photographers

Overview

Location
  • Saint Joseph, Michigan
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 8700