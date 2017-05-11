Sparrows Lodge
Built in 1952, and originally called Castle’s Red Bar, the property was previously owned by MGM actor Don Castle, and was a popular resort among the Hollywood elite. In 2013, it received an extensive overhaul, and is now Sparrows Lodge, a modern rustic retreat with russet red walls, floors with inlaid pebbles, exposed beam ceilings, and bathrooms with horse trough bathtubs.
Sparrows Lodge in Palm Springs, California
Credits
Posted By
Photographer
- Sparrows Lodge
- Beth Coller for The New York Times
- Local Wanderer
- Jaime Kowal
Overview
Location
Style
Midcentury
Year
1952
Press
Publications