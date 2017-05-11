Sparrows Lodge

By
Sparrows Lodge
View Photos

$309 per night

Room2 guests
Palm Springs, California
Book This

Built in 1952, and originally called Castle’s Red Bar, the property was previously owned by MGM actor Don Castle, and was a popular resort among the Hollywood elite. In 2013, it received an extensive overhaul, and is now Sparrows Lodge, a modern rustic retreat with russet red walls, floors with inlaid pebbles, exposed beam ceilings, and bathrooms with horse trough bathtubs.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Photographer
  • Sparrows Lodge
  • Beth Coller for The New York Times
  • Local Wanderer
  • Jaime Kowal

Overview

Location
  • Palm Springs, California
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 1952

    • Press