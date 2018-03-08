Sitting on a stretch of private beach on the Long Island Sound, this newly-renovated hotel is a throwback to its nautical heritage while including plenty of contemporary appeal.

Redesigned by Brooklyn-based firm Studio Tack, Sound View in Greenport, New York, has retained an undeniable beach boardwalk vibe. While maintaining ties to New England’s boat and fishing history, the 1953 property's renovation also embodies the current cultural renaissance of the North Fork, which encompasses farms, vineyards, and beaches.