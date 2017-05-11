Slatted Beach Retreat
Thrilled with the beach town location of their summer house, but not with its loud ’90s-era architecture, a family approached Blue Truck Studio with a directive — tone it down. What they had: a house with wild geometry, such as octagon-shaped rooms and triangular spaces. What they wanted: a Sea Ranch aesthetic of simple forms.
Blue Truck Studio created an all-new interior of calm, open spaces that flowed easily into one another. For the exterior, the firm reconfigured windows as well as the siding, which wrapped around the house to simplify its form and provide privacy. A pivot door and two large slider doors invite ample light inside while a driveway turned soccer pitch and slatted outdoor shower for hosing off after a trip to the beach reflect the family’s love of recreation and the outdoors.
The custom milled siding is Alaskan yellow cedar and chosen specially for how it will gray out over time.
"The design intent was to calm down the geometry of the house," says Blue Truck Studio’s Peter Liang of the renovation.
A large pivot door gives the entry a dramatic feel.
Inside, white siding echoes the exterior of the home.
The home feels cozy and expansive at once, with large areas for entertaining but tucked-away rooms for privacy.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors open the kitchen to one of the home's two patios.
This casual eating area in the kitchen features a built-in bench and shelf.
Cedar slats help mitigate overly bright light and provide privacy.
A previously muggy master bathroom was transformed into a light, open space.
Removing a fireplace created a seamless indoor-outdoor flow from the living room to the patio.
Patios take advantage of Southern California's balmy weather.
An outdoor shower makes it easy to hose off after a trip to the beach.
The Sea Ranch-inspired home will weather gracefully over time.
Credits
- Romana di Suvero
- Rough Workshop
- Gregg Segal
- Gregg Segal