The first in a series of innovative pre-fab home concepts, owners and designers Arno Schuurs and Paulien van Noort of the Netherlands based Qoncepts agency created the cabin as a prototype and show model holiday home. Constructed in two prefabricated sections off site, the parts were transported to and installed on site using an innovative and simple screw foundation technique placing the structure above ground level. Using beautiful, all natural and low maintenance materials including untreated Oregon Pine planks for the facade, oak fishbone flooring, concrete and raw steel, the home is a modern homage to the rustic country cabin.

The smart layout combines a modest footprint that creates the illusion of space, with large windows that blur the boundaries between inside and out and a welcoming sense of warmth and style.