When it came time to turn their vacation home into a full-time residence, a Portland couple with a love for fishing and the outdoors called on our studio to deliver a unique, creative and functional design. The existing house consisted of a kitchen, sleeping loft, and a large open living plan. It was a perfect weekend getaway, but lacked the privacy and coziness of a full-time residence. The new addition of two bedrooms, one bath and a living space with morning kitchen affords privacy from the main house while creating a large protected courtyard that can be enjoyed throughout the year. The addition is oriented to protect the courtyard from prevailing East winds and to enjoy the stunning views of Mt. Hood and surrounding Columbia Gorge landscape.