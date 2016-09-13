This departure for this renovation began with an existing, dated penthouse apartment in this high rise atop of Nob Hill in San Francisco, CA . The high rise, surrounded by cathedral spires and world class tower hotels, soars over its neighbors and features 270 degree views, from the South Bay, the entire south and west of San Francisco, the Pacific Ocean, and The Golden Gate and North Bay. This penthouse unit had not been updated since the high rise construction in the 1960’s, and it was gutted to incorporate a whole new flow and feel through the apartment. The overlapping focuses of this renovation were to increase the volume and penthouse feel, to layer and create a hierarchy of the spaces, and to highlight the dramatic views and exhibit owner’s extensive art collection.

To begin, the low ceilings were removed, and expanded up to nearly ten feet, to create a vaulted and true penthouse feeling. An entirely new palette was employed and layered through the different spaces, and a minimal selection of materials including white walls and panels, Calcutta marble, dark stained rift white oak flooring and panels and haisa marble. These elements were used in a cubist-like fashion to highlight the spaces and enhance the transition and relationship between them. In doing this, new openings were created to frame transitions between rooms, the galleries, and the views, and a series of wood paneling was created as screen and set of portals between the living, entry gallery, and hall gallery, which also served to concealed storage cabinets, tv areas, and an entire wet bar space. Extreme attention to minimalist detailing, allows the art, views and furnishings to come to the foreground, and newly opened vistas in every space. Expansive art walls were created in each room, and the spaces between the rooms were increased in size and proportion to translate them into gallery spaces, to make this a truly unique space dedicated to the art, the views, and living amongst them.