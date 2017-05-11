Nestled into the hillside above the Silverado Trail, this custom home stretches across its site in a linear form that maps the path of the sun across the functions of daily life. Optimizing on world-class views over the valley floor and vineyards of the Napa Valley from every room, the home is characterized by seamless indoor-outdoor experiences and perfectly framed views of the dramatic natural siting. Utilizing clean forms linked by trellised shading systems, the elements of the home are broken into distinct wings, separating the public living spaces from the private bedroom areas and guest wing. The dramatic interplay between solid zinc-clad planes that fold to become both wall and roof and the resultant glazed voids creates an unfolding sense of space and carefully framed experience of the site. The sinuous form of the massing creates a walled entry to an enclosed courtyard, nestling a fully protected contemplative courtyard space into the hillside. The contained entry courtyard leads to an entry portal, further limiting the view while directing one toward composed and expansive views of the valley to be experiences from every room. A quiet palette of natural materials maintains the focus on the dramatic natural setting. A well-sited infinity pool creates a sense of reflection and spatial extension, mirroring the dramatic skies of the Napa Valley.