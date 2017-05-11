Dwell Design Awards View the Winners
Dwell Design Awards View the Winners

Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

By Équipe Amsterdam
Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District
View Photos

In the shared garage of the house on the canal, all kind of vehicles are coming and going. Bicycles, skates and longboards, scooters, a motorcycle and a tiny city car that only just fits in. The space behind is quiet. The former lightwell, now covered, was only being used as a back entrance and for storage space. A steep staircase leads to a modest street side studio. Other than that, not much is happening here, except for abundant daylight striking the flaking walls.
In the serenity of this forgotten passage, Équipe created a space for the modern urban nomad. After some drinks in the bar around the corner, this working traveler can crash in a contemporary cupboard-bed, hanging over the alley like a cocoon. A small staircase leads to the floating bed plateau illuminated by a skylight. Once the sliding doors are closed, you are secluded. Then it is just you and your view of the canal houses' facades and the sky above.
The main material is straightforward plywood. Next to this light coloured birch wood, two other colours were used: Little Green's Aquamarine and a pop-off colour orient red. Jung's light switches, in Le Corbusier colour “Rouge Vermillon 31”, set the tone. Inspired by the string lights, vintage light fixtures have been repainted and fitted with red fabric cables. Those red lines leading to the custom winder block, create a playful graphic pattern along the walls.
The expert will note that the red fence reveals Dom van der Laan's harmonious series of proportions. The composition of wooden volumes is also based on this three-dimensional expression of the golden ratiio. That harmony brings with it a tranquility that allows the silence of the city to sink in.


"Space is allowing something time to recover, it is a breeze of absence floating on the waves of a whispering city."
from: A World Without People, Gershwin Bonevacia, City Poet of Amsterdam 2020

Équipe Amsterdam uploaded Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Storage, Recessed Lighting, and Plywood Floor. a floating cocoon Photo of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

a floating cocoon

Modern home with Bedroom, Pendant Lighting, Lamps, Plywood Floor, Bed, Concrete Floor, and Ceiling Lighting. once the sliding doors are closed, you are secluded Photo 2 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

once the sliding doors are closed, you are secluded

Modern home with Bedroom, Night Stands, Concrete Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Bed, Plywood Floor, and Pendant Lighting. inside the cocoon - a contemporary cupboard-bed Photo 3 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

inside the cocoon - a contemporary cupboard-bed

Modern home with Bedroom, Plywood Floor, Storage, Night Stands, Bed, and Ceiling Lighting. design based on Dom van der Laan's harmonious series of proportions Photo 4 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

design based on Dom van der Laan's harmonious series of proportions

Modern home with Bedroom, Plywood Floor, Recessed Lighting, Night Stands, Storage, and Bed. detail Photo 5 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

detail

Modern home with Garage and Attached Garage Room Type. entering the cocoon Photo 6 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

entering the cocoon

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Pendant Lighting, Concrete Floor, Plywood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, and Night Stands. before & after Photo 7 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

before & after

Modern home with Hallway and Plywood Floor. under the floating cocoon Photo 8 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

under the floating cocoon

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. Inspired by the string lights, vintage light fixtures have been repainted and fitted with red fabric cables. Photo 9 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

Inspired by the string lights, vintage light fixtures have been repainted and fitted with red fabric cables.

Laying in the cocoon and gazing view of the canal houses' facades and the sky above Photo 10 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District modern home

Laying in the cocoon and gazing view of the canal houses' facades and the sky above

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. detail Photo 11 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

detail

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. Revolt chair with arms by Friso Kramer Photo 12 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

Revolt chair with arms by Friso Kramer

Modern home with Hallway, Concrete Floor, and Plywood Floor. materiality Photo 13 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

materiality

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. axonometry 01 Photo 14 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

axonometry 01

Modern home with Bedroom, Concrete Floor, Plywood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Bed, and Pendant Lighting. axonometry 02 Photo 15 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

axonometry 02

Modern home with Staircase, Metal Railing, and Wood Tread. axonometry 03 Photo 16 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

axonometry 03

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. the method: Dom van der Laan's harmonious series of proportions Photo 17 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

the method: Dom van der Laan's harmonious series of proportions

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. method on plans Photo 18 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District

method on plans

plans Photo 19 of Silence in the city – A cocoon in Amsterdam's Canal District modern home

plans

Credits

Posted By
é
Équipe Amsterdam
@quipeamsterdam8168
Architect
  • Équipe Amsterdam
Interior Design
Builder
  • Maverickbouw & Kluster interieurbouw
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Year
  • 2020
    • Square Feet
  • 130