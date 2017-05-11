Sierra Escape
It’s little wonder that Mudgee, a picturesque and winery-studded region northwest of Sydney, has long enchanted city-weary travelers.
Among those who have fallen under the area's spell are Cam and Tasch D’Arcy, a Sydney couple who not only got engaged and married in the region, but also returned to open Sierra Escape, Mudgee’s first eco-friendly glamping destination.
Launched to much aplomb in 2017, Sierra Escape has recently expanded their offerings to a total of three accommodations—the Carinya, Dulili, and Uralla—each housed in an Australian-made Eco Structure tent that has been carefully positioned for views and privacy.
The couple plan to add four more Eco Structure tents to the retreat in the near future.
The modular tents are fitted out in modern luxury comforts, including high-quality insulation and floor-to-ceiling windows. There are also expansive glass doors, plush beds, compact kitchens, and spacious bathrooms featuring a freestanding bath, shower, and toilet.
Located just 20 minutes from Mudgee’s town center, Sierra Escape is nestled on a stunning 280-acre property brimming with wildlife, including kangaroos, deers, and birds.
The customizable Eco Structure tents are built with a structural steel frame, as well as insulated canvas ceilings and walls.
The off-grid retreat is powered with solar and has been set up to offer running water and flushable toilets. The tents are also equipped with a camp stove, fridge, and electrical outlets.
The newly added 581-square-foot Dulili, which translates to "together" in the local Aboriginal dialect, accommodates up to seven people.
Designed with families in mind, Dulili is furnished with two queen-size beds, a single trundle, and a second bedroom with a double bed.
Large fly windows and doors open the interiors up to the outdoors.
In addition to a spacious bath, Dulili also features a designer kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace, screened windows, and a fire pit.
The 581-square-foot Uralla, which means ‘home on the hill’, is the new premium accommodation that offers an extra touch of luxury for couples.
Guests wake up to views overlooking undulating hills and ridges.
The interior freestanding bath in the Uralla.
Crafted for honeymooners, the Uralla tent boasts the amenities of the Dulili in addition to an outdoor freestanding bathtub, prime hilltop views, and complimentary champagne and treats.
Credits
- Sierra Escape