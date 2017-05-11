Set in the wilds of Western Australia, this holiday retreat offers off-grid lodging with the comforts of a luxury hotel.

It’s little wonder that Mudgee, a picturesque and winery-studded region northwest of Sydney, has long enchanted city-weary travelers.

Among those who have fallen under the area's spell are Cam and Tasch D’Arcy, a Sydney couple who not only got engaged and married in the region, but also returned to open Sierra Escape, Mudgee’s first eco-friendly glamping destination.