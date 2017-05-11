SF House-Tech-Art-Play

By building Lab
For a creative and tech savvy couple looking for a home in the City, high on their list was the wish to have a spacious in-home studio where they could engage in a variety of digital and analog works. When they spotted this four-story house in Bernal Heights, they saw the potential in the barely finished basement. But the access to this level was so tortuous that they rarely went down there during the first year after they moved in.

So, when building Lab's designers suggested flipping all the stairs to the opposite direction to improve the flow, our clients jumped at the chance of radically transforming the building. The result is an open interior with distinct and yet connected spaces spreading through all four floors. Tailor made for a young professional couple's lifestyle, the house serves multiple functions as dwelling, work stations, artist studio, as well as entertaining venue. Elegant sets of stairs become the star feature that seems to enable the burring of the boundaries between work, play, and relaxation.

Front entry

Front entry

Floating stairs up to bedroom floor

Floating stairs up to bedroom floor

Dining room with a view

Dining room with a view

Kitchen

Kitchen

Living room

Living room

Master bath

Master bath

Master bath

Master bath

Home office at mezzanine

Home office at mezzanine

Custom worktop

Custom worktop

Stairs down to art studio

Stairs down to art studio

Back patio

Back patio

Fire pit

Fire pit

View of patio from upper terrace

View of patio from upper terrace

Detail

Detail

Credits

Posted By
building Lab
@buildinglab
Architect
Landscape Design
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 1999
    • Square Feet
  • 3000
    • Lot Size
  • 2750 sq. ft.
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Nest

    • Press

    Publications
  • Houzz