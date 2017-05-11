Originally built in the 1920s, the renovation of this historic Italian Renaissance style home was a delicate balance between preserving its historical character while leaning forward to respond to a more contemporary way of living. To bring the building up to earthquake code, the home had to be taken down to the studs and the foundation reinforced with steel. With San Francisco having strict historic preservation regulations, it was essential to preserve the look and feel of the public facades of the building. Decorative wooden cornices and columns were replaced with custom fiberglass reproductions, recreating the original architectural details. With the addition, we were able to introduce a modern two-story geometric volume that floods the new spaces with natural light and connects to the vibrant garden with the century old Copper Beach tree as a front and center focal point.